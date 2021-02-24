So, This Is What It's Like to Be a Runway Model Right Now
Model Grace Valentine takes us behind the scenes of Alberta Ferretti's Fall 2021 show.
By now, it's obvious how much can change in a year, especially when it comes to the world of fashion during a pandemic. At this time a mere 12 months ago, we were commuting to work in stiff jeans and structured tops, an outfit that has long been replaced by stretchy waistbands and super softs fabrics.
Fashion Weeks also looked completely different, with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds gathering around live runways to take in the latest designs. These days, most of the events are virtual — but that doesn't mean they're lacking in excitement, or pretty pieces that we can't wait to get our hands on.
Take Alberta Ferretti's Fall 2021 show, for instance. While pre-recorded, it had all the elements we love about this time of year, from the booming music and smoke machines to a catwalk full of dreamy, seasonal staples, like leather pants and oversized coats. We still found ourselves daydreaming about wearing all those warm earth tones, made complete with occasional pops of color and hints of sparkle. And, we still secretly envied all the models, who got the chance to wear the pieces first.
Speaking of models, their job has seen plenty of changes, too. With tons of safety precautions in place and no live audience, we've admittedly been curious about what days are now like for them. Thankfully, Grace Valentine gave us a peek into her life, taking us behind the scenes as she showed off a few of Alberta Ferretti's fabulous designs.
"The energy backstage is still very much there, still very much alive, and cheerful and exciting, but obviously more cautious and safe. I do miss live shows, though, and prefer them much more."
"I [usually] love the challenge and pressure of only have one chance or take to do the catwalk. I notice I am way more focused on my walk, and I love the adrenaline that comes with the moment before I am about to walk."
"I also do love having multiple takes because if I do happen to mess up, I get at least three to four more tries to get it right."
"My favorite look was 44, [above]. It is such a beautiful black silhouette in general, but on the catwalk, with the smoke and lights, it really caught my eye."
"I also love the 23rd look, because that is totally something I would wear and I love the color scheme."
"Altogether, the whole collection was just so stunning, and each look had its own unique take that set it apart from the others."
Now, check out Alberta Ferretti's full, virtual show, ahead, and see the gorgeous designs we'll no doubt be investing in come Fall 2021.