7 Accessories Ideas from Tommy Hilfiger’s Gigi Hadid Collection

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
Elana Zajdman (text) and Ruthie Friedlander (market)
Feb 09, 2017 @ 11:45 am

The best part of Wednesday night’s Tommy Hilfiger’s show in L.A. last night wasn’t only a beaming co-designer, Gigi Hadid, beaming down the runway. The spectacle was wild (a carnival with a moving carousel!), but all eyes were on the clothes and accessories.

Below, our favorite accessories from the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid collection.

VIDEO: See Gigi Hadid Model All the Looks from the New Tommy x Gigi Collection

1 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Invest in an Oversize Aviator

Advertisement
2 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Opt for a Sneaker

3 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rock a Decorative Bag

Advertisement
4 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Layer Your Necklaces

Advertisement
5 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Find Badass Cowboy Boots

Advertisement
6 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Wear Asymmetrical Earrings

Advertisement
7 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Put All Your Rings On At Once

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!