See All of the Front Row Action from the Spring/Summer 2016 Fashion Shows

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Sep 16, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

Once again, Hollywood's biggest celebrities flocked to the front rows to see the hottest runway shows of New York Fashion Week. Everyone was vying for a chance to be the first to see the latest fashionable pieces from top designers such as Alexander Wang and Diane von Furstenberg, but only a few were lucky enough to grab a seat reserved for VIPs. Some of the fortunate A-listers include Gabrielle Union, Jaime King, and Kylie Jenner.

The star-studded list goes on and on, but what's even more exciting than who was there, is the outfits they chose to wear. Their front-row garments delivered major outfit inspiration, and included everything from adorably feminine dresses to edgy leather separates. There's so much to keep up with, but luckily we've got the best front row memories gathered in one convenient spot.

Click the link at the top to catch up on all of the glamorous moments.

PHOTOS: See All of the Front Row Action from the Spring/Summer 2016 Fashion Shows

1 of 74 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

The stylish singer looked picture perfect as she showed off her graphic manicure, which matched her out for the Giambattista Valli presentation.

Advertisement
2 of 74 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

At Stella McCartney's presentation, Hayek looked effortlessly cool in a cutout navy dress with coordinating sunglasses.

3 of 74 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

M.I.A.

M.I.A. looked cozy at Stella McCartney's presentation. The English singer styled an oversized fur top paired with matching slacks and platform shoes.

Advertisement
4 of 74 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Liya Kebede

The runway model took a break from her duties to enjoy the fashion-forward creations in Céline's latest collection.

Advertisement
5 of 74 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Zendaya Coleman

Leave it to Coleman to master one of the trickiest trends: mixed pattern. The 19-year-old made a bold statement in a high-low dress as she graced the front row of Vivenne Westwood's runway show.

Advertisement
6 of 74 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

At the Balmain show, Smith wore the designer's sultry creations with feathered heels and a hand strap clutch.

Advertisement
7 of 74 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

At the Dior runway show Clarke decided to add a pop of color to her out with two-toned heels and a bright red lip.

Advertisement
8 of 74 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Leelee Sobieski

Actress Leelee Sobieski stunned in a floor length turtleneck dress before taking her front row seat to see Dior's latest collection.

Advertisement
9 of 74 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

At Dior's lovely presentation, Elizabeth Olsen struck a pose before taking her front row seat.

Advertisement
10 of 74 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna looked elegantly chic in soft pink as she posed for a picture in front of the beautiful flowers at Dior's presentation.

Advertisement
11 of 74 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Tori Kelly

A host of colors made Tori Kelly's outfit stand out in the front row of Lanvin's Spring 2016 runway presentation.

Advertisement
12 of 74 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Dylan Frances Penn and Jada Pinkett Smith

In the front row at Chloe, Penn stuck to a mostly black palette, while Smith added a touch of color with a billowing yellow trench.

Advertisement
13 of 74 INFphoto.com

Dakota Johnson

At the Gucci runway show Johnson was all smiles while wearing a layered red dress under a navy coat.

Advertisement
14 of 74 Venturelli/Getty

Alexa Chung

Chung showed off her elegant style in a white mini and black cape during the Gucci presentation.

Advertisement
15 of 74 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn and Suki Waterhouse

The two English models showed off their fun style in floral outfits before taking their front row seats at the Topshop Unique presentation.

Advertisement
16 of 74 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Salma Hayek

At the Christopher Kane show Hayek looked professionally chic in a blazer, pleated dress, black pumps, and crossbody bag.

Advertisement
17 of 74 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, St. Vincent, and Naomie Harris 

From actresses to models, the front row at the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer show was decked out with the hottest stars. This group of ladies paid close attention to the runway while wearing pieces from the designers' collection.

Advertisement
18 of 74 Rahav Segev/FilmMagic

Kate Mara

Kate Mara looked chic in a tuxedo inspired dress while sitting in the front row at DKNY.

Advertisement
19 of 74 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Ricardo Tisci, and Khloe Kardashian

At the second Kanye West x Adidas Originals show North West sat on her mom, Kim Kardashian's lap, while Khloe Kardashian grabbed a seat with Ricardo Tisci, the fashion designer behind Givenchy.

Advertisement
20 of 74 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner

For Vera Wang's runway show, these two teen queens decided to wear all black outfits with a hint of color on their lips 

Advertisement
21 of 74 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

Nicole Richie's hip little sister wore a black blouse tucked into a suede miniskirt for Tommy Hilfiger's runway show.

Advertisement
22 of 74 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

Hale posed in a fun animal print turtleneck dress with belled sleeves before taking her front row seat at Jeremy Scott.

Advertisement
23 of 74 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries actress lit up the front row in a rainbow mini dress for Jeremy Scott's presentation.

Advertisement
24 of 74 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger

A ladylike dress matched Schwarzenegger pink lip gloss during Jeremy Scott's presentation.

Advertisement
25 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco and Katie Cassidy

At Houghton's front row, the Orange is the New Black actress opted for warm fall hues with a rust colored vest and beige accents. But Arrow's, Cassidy went full on vamp with a sultry lace top and burgundy stained lips.

Advertisement
26 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

In the front row at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Knowles posed for picture while wearing a dainty white dress that featured mesh panels.

Advertisement
27 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Union paired a sleeveless turtleneck dress with a box clutch during the Rag & Bone runway show.

Advertisement
28 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Zosia Mamet, Mamie Gummer, and Kiernan Shipka

The trio looked as polished as can be as they sat in the front row of 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Advertisement
29 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

Shipka nabbed a front row seat at Rag & Bone's runway show. For the presentation she styled a sheer turtleneck top with maroon flare pants.

Advertisement
30 of 74 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katie Lee

Food expert, Katie Lee, looked stunning while wearing a fitted dress with power shoulders for Zac Posen's presentation.

Advertisement
31 of 74 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne, and Amy Schumer

Zac Posen's front row was lined up with stars including these four talented ladies. Hudson, Hendricks, and Thorne opted to were feminine dress, while Schumer worked an edgy leather skirt.

Advertisement
32 of 74 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

The British actress gave a lesson in elegance while wearing tweed separates at Badgley Mischka.

Advertisement
33 of 74 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Katrina Bowden

It was all smiles for Bowden, as she prepared to take her front row seat at Badgley Mischka's runway show.

Advertisement
34 of 74 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Liu Wen, Maggie Q, and Jessica Alba

These three ladies wowed while wearing beautiful prints in the front row at Tory Burch. 

Advertisement
35 of 74 John Lamparski/WireImage

Coco Rocha

The renowned model took a break from the catwalk, and instead nabbed a front row ticket to Rebecca Minkoff's show.

Advertisement
36 of 74 Splash News

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice styled a playful frock with ankle strap shoes before grabbing her front row seat at Rebecca Minkoff.

Advertisement
37 of 74 John Lamparski/WireImage

Olivia Holt

At Rebecca Minkoff's Spring/Summer show a gray two piece paired with gray and white mules and a cross body bag was the outfit of choice for this teenage Disney star.

Advertisement
38 of 74 John Lamparski/WireImage

Jamie Chung

Chung opted for a graphic top, cropped pants, and chunky heels for Rebecca Minkoff's presentation.

Advertisement
39 of 74 John Lamparski/WireImage

Louise Roe

This British beauty looked ready for fall as she grabbed a front row seat at Rebecca Minkoff. She tucked a peasant blouse into a leather mini skirt, and topped of the look with over-the-knee boots.

Advertisement
40 of 74 Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

Actress Jamie Chung looked stunning in a plunging purple dress while sitting front row at Monique Lhuillier.

Advertisement
41 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Steven Klein, Lady Gaga, and Mary J. Blige

The two singers nabbed a front row seat next to the acclaimed photographer at the Alexander Wang show. They all chose a mostly black pallete to showcase their cool edgy style.

Advertisement
42 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj made heads turn in a sultry black and nude ensemble before taking her seat at the Alexander Wang show.

Advertisement
43 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Tyga and Kylie Jenner

The young couple looked up from the front row of Alexander Wang for a quick picture.

Advertisement
44 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

In a body-hugging blue dress, Kendrick showed off her toned figure during Altuzarra's Spring/Summer 16 show.

Advertisement
45 of 74 Wendell Teodoro/WireImage

Jenna Lyons

J. Crew's Creative Director and President wore a casually polished look to watch Altuzarra's show.

Advertisement
46 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

Zoe proved, once again, that she has the most effortlessly cool style while posing at the Altuzarra presentation.

Advertisement
47 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Stephanie Sigman

The new Bond girl from 007 Spectre showed off her chic style in Altuzarra's front row.

Advertisement
48 of 74 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

The Mission: Impossible III actress made a bold statement in a red pantsuit paired with a stripe print blouse at Altuzarra.

Advertisement
49 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

The 18-year-old posed for a picture in an Opening Ceremony asymmetrical dress and Dior boots before taking her front row seat at Opening Ceremony's presentation.

Advertisement
50 of 74 Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Laverne Cox and Natasha Lyonne

Both Orange is the New Black stars scored a front row ticket to the Opening Ceremony runway show.

Advertisement
51 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Miguel

The singing sensation nabbed the most enviable seat at Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer show.

Advertisement
52 of 74 John Parra/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Solange opted for statement making reds while watching the Prabal Gurung show.

Advertisement
53 of 74 D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

In the front row at Prabal Gurung, Laverne Cox posed while wearing a bright blue dress and off white pumps.

Advertisement
54 of 74 Andrew Toth/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

Jenner was spotted in the front row at Prabal Gurung's presentation wearing a speckled pantsuit with a fun crop top.

Advertisement
55 of 74 Andrew Toth/WireImage

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne

Public School designers, Chow and Osborne, showed their support for Prabal Gurung during the brand's Spring/Summer 2016 presentation.

Advertisement
56 of 74 D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In the Prabal Gurung front row Hailee Steinfeld made heads turn in a sultry all black look.

Advertisement
57 of 74 D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union also opted for black as she took her front row seat at Prabal Gurung.

Advertisement
58 of 74 Andrew Toth/WireImage

Jaime King

Jaime King stunned in the front row for Prabal Gurung. The new mom styled a dreamy blush toned dress with lace up black heels.

Advertisement
59 of 74 Andrew Toth/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson

At the Prabal Gurung show Jennifer Hudson showed off her fit legs in a black dress with a mesh panel. For shoes she opted for a blue and black pump.

Advertisement
60 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova and Malin Akerman

Karolina Kurkova covered her growing baby bump in a blue polka dot dress, while Watchmen actress, Malin Akerman, smoldered in a plunging leather and floral number.

Advertisement
61 of 74 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger

For the Diane von Furstenberg show Schwarzenegger wore a polka dot dress with opaque black tights and matching booties.

Advertisement
62 of 74 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice looked just like a Diane von Furstenberg girl while wearing a wide leg jumpsuit with a leather belt during the brand's Spring 2016 presentation.

Advertisement
63 of 74 Matthew Baron/BEImages

Nicky Hilton

It was all about having fun with fashion as Nicky Hilton styled bright pink pumps with a colorful button up dress for the Diane von Furstenberg show.

Advertisement
64 of 74 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Upton

Kate Upton was monochromatic perfection in a head-to-toe white ensemble during the Diane von Furstenberg presentation.

Advertisement
65 of 74 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Weekend

The Weekend attended the Diane von Furstenberg show to support his model girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

Advertisement
66 of 74 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Diane Sawyer

At the Diane von Furstenberg presentation television journalist, Diane Sawyer, looked chic in a black ensemble accented with leopard shoes.

Advertisement
67 of 74 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly /LANDOV

David and Brooklyn Beckham

Two of Victoria Beckham's favorite boys sat front row to watch her Summer 2016 presentation in New York City.

Advertisement
68 of 74 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Ashley Madekwe and Gabrielle Union

The stylish actresses posed for a picture before watching Wes Gordon's spring 2016 presentation. Both ladies wore pieces from the designer and even coordinated with chic suede sandals.

Advertisement
69 of 74 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Jaime King

Jaime King nabbed a front row seat at Jason Wu's spring/summer 2016 show at New York Fashion Week. The stylish star arrived in orange separates and black-and-white accessories.

Advertisement
70 of 74 Rob Kim/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Culpo

The models showed up to the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's show in coordinating black-and-white outfits.

Advertisement
71 of 74 Rob Kim/WireImage

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale smiled for the cameras in a fun fringe top before watching the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's runway show.

Advertisement
72 of 74 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Google

Rumer Willis

At Zac Posen's presentation, Willis posed in a black shirtdress accessorized with a blue and white clutch.

Advertisement
73 of 74 Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Christina Milian

Milian showed off her toned abs in leather separates in the front row at BCBG Max Azria.

Advertisement
74 of 74 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Harley Viera-Newton, Leigh Lezark, and Jessica Hart

This stylish trio decided to pair pretty dresses with edgy accessories for an instantly cool flare during the Giambattista Valli's spring presentation.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!