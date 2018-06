Fashion Week Fall 2015: The Best Runway Manicures

For lead manicurist Deborah Lippmann, acquiring the crystals for the Badgley Mischka show almost mirrored a plotline out of Breaking Bad. "They were sent over from Austria to me in Los Angeles, and it was so funny, it looked like a full-on drug deal," she tells us. "A messenger came over to me on the Pacific Coast Highway and we were trying to find each other, so I pull over, and she comes out of her car and hands me this bag of white crystals. For me, it was a full-on drug deal, because look at that majorness!" To create the effect, Lippmann applied two layers of her upcoming Can't Be Tamed shade, a warm gold, then swept a coat of Fade to Black ($18; deborahlippmann.com) over the top. Crystals were applied to the undersides, and after a coat of glue was added to the tips, she sprinkled more crystals on the front of the nails, then pressed them into place. "They should land a little haphazardly," she adds. "Like if a few are sticking off the edge of the nail, that's the idea---she's just a bit messy, like she's just had a really good night."