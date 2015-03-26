Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Party

Fashion, fame and philanthropy joined forces at In Style's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer worldwide launch, co-hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. "It's fun to dress up and see people when the event is actually doing something to help people," said Jennifer Morrison, who chatted with Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly (in Alice and Olivia). Morrison (in Lanvin) also sipped red wine while catching up with her House co-star Olivia Wilde.
-Jennifer Muirhead
Vince Bucci/Getty
Leslie Bibb and Ever Carradine
Florist Peter Otero used sleek arrangements of calla lilies, roses, veronicas and anthurium to enhance the modern California decor and cuisine of the now-immortal Morton's. Leslie Bibb (in Moschino) and Ever Carradine (in Shoshanna) mingled at the bar and in spacious booths inside the soon-to-close institution. "As a woman, I don't know how you couldn't support this cause," said Bibb.
Vince Bucci/Getty
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly and fellow guests Linda Cardellini, KaDee Strickland and January Jones got a first look at the FTBC Ralph Lauren polo shirts that will benefit affiliated charities. In addition, computers were available for retail-obsessed guests who wanted to browse the goods at Net-A-Porter.com, which carries the shirts.
Vince Bucci/Getty
Dana Delaney
"My best friend is a breast cancer survivor. She used to call it "spanish dancer"-she never even called it cancer," said Dana Delaney (in Prada). Delaney and fellow guests like Kyle McLachlan noshed on brie and grape quesadillas,coconut shrimp and mini pizza slices. Brownie squares, biscotti and chocolate chip cookies made the rounds to end the evening on a sweet note.
Vince Bucci/Getty
Zoe Saldana and Ever Carradine
Zoe Saldana (in Theory) brought along some newfound knowledge to share with guests like Ever Carradine. "I was reading an article about breast cancer at my doctor's office today. You think it's just the States, but in reality it’s starting to spread." said the well-informed actress. "It's very important that we all stand together."
Vince Bucci/Getty
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Vince Bucci/Getty
Minka Kelly and Jennifer Morrison
Fashion, fame and philanthropy joined forces at In Style's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer worldwide launch, co-hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. "It's fun to dress up and see people when the event is actually doing something to help people," said Jennifer Morrison, who chatted with Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly (in Alice and Olivia). Morrison (in Lanvin) also sipped red wine while catching up with her House co-star Olivia Wilde.
-Jennifer Muirhead
Advertisement
2 of 5Vince Bucci/Getty
Leslie Bibb and Ever Carradine
Florist Peter Otero used sleek arrangements of calla lilies, roses, veronicas and anthurium to enhance the modern California decor and cuisine of the now-immortal Morton's. Leslie Bibb (in Moschino) and Ever Carradine (in Shoshanna) mingled at the bar and in spacious booths inside the soon-to-close institution. "As a woman, I don't know how you couldn't support this cause," said Bibb.
3 of 5Vince Bucci/Getty
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly and fellow guests Linda Cardellini, KaDee Strickland and January Jones got a first look at the FTBC Ralph Lauren polo shirts that will benefit affiliated charities. In addition, computers were available for retail-obsessed guests who wanted to browse the goods at Net-A-Porter.com, which carries the shirts.
Advertisement
4 of 5Vince Bucci/Getty
Dana Delaney
"My best friend is a breast cancer survivor. She used to call it "spanish dancer"-she never even called it cancer," said Dana Delaney (in Prada). Delaney and fellow guests like Kyle McLachlan noshed on brie and grape quesadillas,coconut shrimp and mini pizza slices. Brownie squares, biscotti and chocolate chip cookies made the rounds to end the evening on a sweet note.
Advertisement
5 of 5Vince Bucci/Getty
Zoe Saldana and Ever Carradine
Zoe Saldana (in Theory) brought along some newfound knowledge to share with guests like Ever Carradine. "I was reading an article about breast cancer at my doctor's office today. You think it's just the States, but in reality it’s starting to spread." said the well-informed actress. "It's very important that we all stand together."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.