Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Party

Minka Kelly and Jennifer Morrison

Fashion, fame and philanthropy joined forces at In Style's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer worldwide launch, co-hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. "It's fun to dress up and see people when the event is actually doing something to help people," said Jennifer Morrison, who chatted with Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly (in Alice and Olivia). Morrison (in Lanvin) also sipped red wine while catching up with her House co-star Olivia Wilde.



-Jennifer Muirhead