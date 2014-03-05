13 Photos That Will Make You Wish You Would Have Gone to Paris Fashion Week

Today marks the end of Paris Fashion Week—and fashion month—and we can't help but wish we were there for one final hurrah. From a massive archway made of white roses and orchids at the Repossi jewelry presentation, to the dance party down the Stella McCartney runway led by models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, we have loved watching every moment. Aside from a packed schedule of stunning shows, Paris Fashion Week brought us star-studded front rows, out-of-this-world street style looks, creative runway sets, and gorgeous springtime scenery.

As if you weren't longing to be in the City of Lights already, we have compiled some of the most beautiful and exciting moments from this week in Paris. Rihanna making an appearance at what seemed like every major show? Check. The cherry blossoms in full bloom in front of the Eiffel Tower? Check. Major supermodels like Gisele Bündchen hitting the runway? Check.

