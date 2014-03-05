13 Photos That Will Make You Wish You Would Have Gone to Paris Fashion Week

Kelsey Glein
Mar 05, 2014

Today marks the end of Paris Fashion Week—and fashion month—and we can't help but wish we were there for one final hurrah. From a massive archway made of white roses and orchids at the Repossi jewelry presentation, to the dance party down the Stella McCartney runway led by models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, we have loved watching every moment. Aside from a packed schedule of stunning shows, Paris Fashion Week brought us star-studded front rows, out-of-this-world street style looks, creative runway sets, and gorgeous springtime scenery.

As if you weren't longing to be in the City of Lights already, we have compiled some of the most beautiful and exciting moments from this week in Paris. Rihanna making an appearance at what seemed like every major show? Check. The cherry blossoms in full bloom in front of the Eiffel Tower? Check. Major supermodels like Gisele Bündchen hitting the runway? Check.

Want to see more? Check out our gallery of photos from Paris Fashion Week that will make you wish you were there!

Over-The-Top Floral Arrangements

Attendees at Gaia Repossi's jewelry presentation were greeted with an archway composed of white roses and orchids.
Impromptu Dance Parties

Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls dance down the catwalk at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2014 show, which took place at famed opera house Palais Garnier.
Major Supermodel Moments

Gisele Bündchen makes a surprise appearance on the runway at Balenciaga's fall/winter 2014 show.
Delectable Sweets

Macarons are around every corner.
Bringing The Outside In

Guests at the Alexander McQueen fall/winter 2014 show were treated to a landscape composed of 10,000 heather plants illuminated by spooky moonlight.
Lust-worthy Street Style

Olivia Palermo makes her way to the Valentino fall/winter 2014 runway show in her usual amped-up style.
Scenic Gardens

The Jardin des Tuileries makes for the perfect between-show stroll.
Otherworldly Runway Designs

The crowd exits after the Vionnet fall/winter 2014 runway show, making their way under paper origami hanging from the rafters and surrounded by a video installation on the walls.
Spring Is In Full Bloom

Cherry blossoms in front of the Eiffel Tower make for the perfect backdrop.
Star-Studded Front Rows

Rihanna sat front row at the Christian Dior fall/winter 2014 show, also making appearances at Stella McCartney, Lanvin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balmain, Givenchy, Chanel, and Miu Miu.
Famous Faces Everywhere

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley makes a striking appearance on the runway at the Balmain fall/winter 2014 show.
Elaborate Set Constructions

Golden metal troughs rose up from the ground as the Saint Lauren fall/winter 2014 show began, and models walked under the arches.
Architectural Dreams

Venues like the Hotel de Ville light up the night.

