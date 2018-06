Weekend Wrap-up

5 of 17 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Baby Phat After-Party

WHO Kimora Lee Simmons and Lil' Kim

WHEN Friday, September 8

WHERE Butter

THE SCOOP The Baby Phat after-party also served to launch the brand's new fragrance, Golden Goddess. The trendy restaurant was given an otherworldly vibe with thousands of roses and gardenias, tree branches hung with crystal candelabras, and a harpist playing jazz standards. Moët was the drink of choice, and the sit-down feast was topped off with chocolate hearts coated in gold dust. The long communal table-which seated guests such as Lorraine Bracco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Lil' Kim and Ivana Trump-was decked with gold-rimmed plates and glasses.