Three Ways to Reinvent Your Denim

Feb 17, 2015 @ 9:39 am
RHW in Celia Tank in Optic White
Detail Oriented
Take your denim game to the next level by incorporating subtle, sparkling details for a sexy, yet casual, springtime look.
Celia Tank in Optic White & Jimmy Jimmy Skinny in Naomi Embellished product
How to Get the Look
Complement your Jimmy Jimmy Skinny Jeans in Naomi Embellished with a classically cool white tank, like the Celia Tank in Optic White, for that ultimate refined, laid-back look.
RHW in Barry Tee in Optic White & Jimmy Jimmy Skinny Sawyer Destructed Jeans
Perfectly Destructed
Forget perfectly polished and opt for a more rugged, off-duty style with destructed skinnies to embody that boyfriend inspiration without losing your feminine appeal.
Barry Tee in Optic White & Jimmy Jimmy Skinny Sawyer Destructed Jeans product
How to Get the Look
Pair your Jimmy Jimmy Skinny Sawyer Destructed Jeans with an easygoing white tee, like the Barry Tee in Optic White, for an effortless springtime vibe.
RHW in Edgemont in White/Navy Cyprus Stripe & Tate Shirt in Ryan
All Lined Up
Ditch your basic denim ideals and reach for a bold jean that’s as sexy as it is comfortable. Try a striped pant paired with a worn-in denim shirt for an easy, confident look that’s sure to turn heads.
RHW in Edgemont in White/Navy Cyprus Stripe & Tate Shirt in Ryan
How to Get the Look
Read between the lines with white and navy Cyprus stripes with the Edgemont Jean from Paige. Balance out your bold bottoms with an easy top, like the Tate Shirt in Ryan.
