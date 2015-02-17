whitelogo
Three Ways to Reinvent Your Denim
Home
Fashion
Three Ways to Reinvent Your Denim
InStyle.com
Feb 17, 2015 @ 9:39 am
Detail Oriented
Take your denim game to the next level by incorporating subtle, sparkling details for a sexy, yet casual, springtime look.
How to Get the Look
Complement your
Jimmy Jimmy Skinny Jeans
in Naomi Embellished with a classically cool white tank, like the
Celia Tank
in Optic White, for that ultimate refined, laid-back look.
Perfectly Destructed
Forget perfectly polished and opt for a more rugged, off-duty style with destructed skinnies to embody that boyfriend inspiration without losing your feminine appeal.
How to Get the Look
Pair your Jimmy Jimmy Skinny Sawyer Destructed Jeans with an easygoing white tee, like the Barry Tee in Optic White, for an effortless springtime vibe.
All Lined Up
Ditch your basic denim ideals and reach for a bold jean that’s as sexy as it is comfortable. Try a striped pant paired with a worn-in denim shirt for an easy, confident look that’s sure to turn heads.
How to Get the Look
Read between the lines with white and navy Cyprus stripes with the
Edgemont Jean
from Paige. Balance out your bold bottoms with an easy top, like the
Tate Shirt
in Ryan.
