Stars at New York Fashion Week

54 of 80 Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Zoe Kravitz, Olivia Palermo, and Lousie Roe

The chic trio sat front and center at Rebecca Taylor. On why she loves Taylor's designs, Kravitz said: "I just love how simple she is and that you can bring your own style to it. Some designers get a little overbearing, but you want to be able to have your own personality with what you wear. So they fit really well, really cool fabrics, and good styles that you can make your own, which I like a lot."