Stars at New York Fashion Week

Models Selita Ebanks and Petra Nemcova posed backstage at Badgley Mischka. "All the glamorous runways and red carpets are fun, but truly the most fun gratifying thing is when you see a woman who you don't even know in one of our dresses, and you can tell she's happy and she feels gorgeous," Mark Badgley and James Mischka told reporters backstage. "That's kind of what it's all about."