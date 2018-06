Stars at New York Fashion Week

12 of 41 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova told us about her decision to wear this Hervé Leger dress under a skirt when we caught up with her backstage at the label's Fall 2011 show: "I saw this skirt and just had to wear it somehow. I think this works." As for what she loves most about the bandage designs, "They not only make your body look great, but they're very comfortable," she said.