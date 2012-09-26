Stars at Fashion Week: London, Milan, and Paris

InStyle.com
Sep 26, 2012 @ 4:21 pm
Sarah Jessica Parker and Marc Jacobs
pinterest
Sarah Jessica Parker and Marc Jacobs
Longtime Marc Jacobs fan Sarah Jessica Parker shared a big hug with the Louis Vuitton designer backstage after the French brand's presentation in Paris.
Eric Ryan/Getty
Alicia Keys and Rosario Dawson
pinterest
Alicia Keys and Rosario Dawson
Alicia Keys and Rosario Dawson arrived at Kanye West's ready-to-wear presentation in Paris to support the rapper's fashion ambitions. Before the night was through, Keys Tweeted a picture of the Paris with the simple caption, "Bonsoir!"
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
pinterest
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
A fur-clad Kim Kardashian stepped backstage after Kanye West's fashion show to congratulate the singer on his latest collection. "So excited to see my friends in Paris!" the reality star Tweeted.
Sipa
Katy Perry and Rosario Dawson
pinterest
Katy Perry and Rosario Dawson
Pop singer Katy Perry and actress Rosario Dawson caught up at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
FameFlynet
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
pinterest
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek and her husband, fashion businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, caught the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show from the front row.
Bauer-Griffin
Katy Perry
pinterest
Katy Perry
Katy Perry complemented her blue hair with a pink chiffon dress at the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Burton, and Eva Green
pinterest
Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Burton, and Eva Green
Actress Eva Green joined Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter at a private dinner celebrating a new exhibition honoring Burton at the famous Parisian movie museum, La Cinematheque.
FameFlynet
Paris Fashion Week front row
pinterest
Paris Fashion Week front row
Katy Perry posed with a fan's pint-sized pup, Gucci, outside her hotel while in Paris for fashion week. We wonder what her own furry friend, Kitty Purry, has to say about this!
Splash News
Front Row
pinterest
Salma Hayek and Alicia Keys
Hayek and Keys wore coordinating black and white looks to the Stella McCartney show in Paris.
Nicolas Briquet/ABACA/startraksphoto
Front Row
pinterest
Mila Kunis and Bill Gaytten
The actress posed with Dior designer Bill Gaytten at the label's Paris Fashion Week show.
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Front Row
pinterest
Jessica Alba, Nikki Alba, and Thierry Andretta
Alba and her sister-in-law Nikki sat front row at Lanvin's Paris show with the label's CEO Thierry Andretta.
Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa
Front Row
pinterest
Tilda Swinton and Alber Elbaz
Swinton posed with Lanvin designer Elbaz at the label's Paris Fashion Week after-party.
Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa
Mila Kunis
pinterest
Mila Kunis
The face of Miss Dior Handbags was pretty in pink lace and a white overcoat at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek took a front row seat at the first-ever fashion show for Alexander McQueen's diffusion line, McQ.
Rex / Rex USA
Olivia Palermo
pinterest
Olivia Palermo
Heiress Olivia Palermo posed in a printed dress before heading inside to see the Christian Dior's fall collection.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Katy Perry
pinterest
Katy Perry
Katy Perry was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe Vera Wang. Enjoying the City of Lights, the "Part of Me" singer Tweeted, "Toasted ham and cheese on a baguette in the morning #parisisperfect"
FameFlynet
Kristen Stewart
pinterest
Kristen Stewart
The Twilight Saga star Kristen Stewart popped up in the front row at Balenciaga rocking fierce leather pants tucked into sandals by the brand.
FameFlynet
Salma Hayek
pinterest
Salma Hayek
Actress Salma Hayek posed in a maroon mini and sky-high platforms before finding her front-row seat at Balenciaga.
FameFlynet
Clemence Poesy
pinterest
Clemence Poesy
French actress Clemence Poesy was spotted outside of the Balenciaga show in Paris in brown leather jacket layered over a tangerine tee.
Splash News
Helen Mirren
pinterest
Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren joined Italian actress Monica Belucci in the front row at Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show at the Metropol in Milan.
Venturelli/WireImage
Naomi Campell
pinterest
Naomi Campell
After walking the Roberto Cavalli runway, Campell attended a private dinner for the designer at the Just Cavalli Cafe in Milan.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Image
LFW F/W Fall 2012
pinterest
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth
Burberry model Huntington-Whiteley and actress Bosworth stood side-by-side at the Burberry fashion show. "Here's looking at you Christopher Bailey! Just. Gorgeous," Bosworth Tweeted to Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey after the show.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Will.i.am and Alexa Chung
"The @burberry fashion show in london was amazing," Tweeted the Black Eyed Pea after the watching the Burberry show alongside British It-girl Alexa Chung.
Jonathan Hordle/Rex / Rex USA
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Clemence Poesy and Eddie Redmayne
Clemence Poesy (with the label's signature trench on her lap) took in Burberry's latest collection from the front row with actor and Burberry model Eddie Redmayne.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Rihanna and Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney welcomed Rihanna (in a McCartney design) to help her celebrate her fall collection presentation in London.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Jamie Hince and Kate Moss
The top model (in Stella McCartney) and husband Jamie Hince were on hand to toast to Stella McCartney's new collection.
Richard Young/startraksphoto
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Hill, and Lana Del Rey
Actress Elizabeth Olsen and Lana Del Rey went backstage to congratulate Mulberry designer Emma Hill after the label's fashion show. The singer carried her new white "Del Rey" bag by Mulberry, which Hill designed with her in mind.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Michelle Williams
Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams took a break from her press tour for My Week With Marilyn to enjoy the Mulberry fashion show in London.
Wenn
LFW F/W 2012
pinterest
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo sat front row at many shows during London Fashion Week, including Mulberry, shown here.
Wenn
1 of 30

Advertisement
1 of 29 Eric Ryan/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Marc Jacobs

Longtime Marc Jacobs fan Sarah Jessica Parker shared a big hug with the Louis Vuitton designer backstage after the French brand's presentation in Paris.
Advertisement
2 of 29 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Alicia Keys and Rosario Dawson

Alicia Keys and Rosario Dawson arrived at Kanye West's ready-to-wear presentation in Paris to support the rapper's fashion ambitions. Before the night was through, Keys Tweeted a picture of the Paris with the simple caption, "Bonsoir!"
3 of 29 Sipa

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

A fur-clad Kim Kardashian stepped backstage after Kanye West's fashion show to congratulate the singer on his latest collection. "So excited to see my friends in Paris!" the reality star Tweeted.
Advertisement
4 of 29 FameFlynet

Katy Perry and Rosario Dawson

Pop singer Katy Perry and actress Rosario Dawson caught up at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Advertisement
5 of 29 Bauer-Griffin

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek and her husband, fashion businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, caught the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show from the front row.
Advertisement
6 of 29 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Katy Perry

Katy Perry complemented her blue hair with a pink chiffon dress at the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris.
Advertisement
7 of 29 FameFlynet

Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Burton, and Eva Green

Actress Eva Green joined Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter at a private dinner celebrating a new exhibition honoring Burton at the famous Parisian movie museum, La Cinematheque.
Advertisement
8 of 29 Splash News

Paris Fashion Week front row

Katy Perry posed with a fan's pint-sized pup, Gucci, outside her hotel while in Paris for fashion week. We wonder what her own furry friend, Kitty Purry, has to say about this!
Advertisement
9 of 29 Nicolas Briquet/ABACA/startraksphoto

Salma Hayek and Alicia Keys

Hayek and Keys wore coordinating black and white looks to the Stella McCartney show in Paris.
Advertisement
10 of 29 Eric Ryan/Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Bill Gaytten

The actress posed with Dior designer Bill Gaytten at the label's Paris Fashion Week show.
Advertisement
11 of 29 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa

Jessica Alba, Nikki Alba, and Thierry Andretta

Alba and her sister-in-law Nikki sat front row at Lanvin's Paris show with the label's CEO Thierry Andretta.
Advertisement
12 of 29 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa

Tilda Swinton and Alber Elbaz

Swinton posed with Lanvin designer Elbaz at the label's Paris Fashion Week after-party.
Advertisement
13 of 29 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Mila Kunis

The face of Miss Dior Handbags was pretty in pink lace and a white overcoat at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris.
Advertisement
14 of 29 Rex / Rex USA

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek took a front row seat at the first-ever fashion show for Alexander McQueen's diffusion line, McQ.
Advertisement
15 of 29 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Heiress Olivia Palermo posed in a printed dress before heading inside to see the Christian Dior's fall collection.
Advertisement
16 of 29 FameFlynet

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe Vera Wang. Enjoying the City of Lights, the "Part of Me" singer Tweeted, "Toasted ham and cheese on a baguette in the morning #parisisperfect"
Advertisement
17 of 29 FameFlynet

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight Saga star Kristen Stewart popped up in the front row at Balenciaga rocking fierce leather pants tucked into sandals by the brand.
Advertisement
18 of 29 FameFlynet

Salma Hayek

Actress Salma Hayek posed in a maroon mini and sky-high platforms before finding her front-row seat at Balenciaga.
Advertisement
19 of 29 Splash News

Clemence Poesy

French actress Clemence Poesy was spotted outside of the Balenciaga show in Paris in brown leather jacket layered over a tangerine tee.
Advertisement
20 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren joined Italian actress Monica Belucci in the front row at Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show at the Metropol in Milan.
Advertisement
21 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Image

Naomi Campell

After walking the Roberto Cavalli runway, Campell attended a private dinner for the designer at the Just Cavalli Cafe in Milan.
Advertisement
22 of 29 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth

Burberry model Huntington-Whiteley and actress Bosworth stood side-by-side at the Burberry fashion show. "Here's looking at you Christopher Bailey! Just. Gorgeous," Bosworth Tweeted to Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey after the show.
Advertisement
23 of 29 Jonathan Hordle/Rex / Rex USA

Will.i.am and Alexa Chung

"The @burberry fashion show in london was amazing," Tweeted the Black Eyed Pea after the watching the Burberry show alongside British It-girl Alexa Chung.
Advertisement
24 of 29 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Clemence Poesy and Eddie Redmayne

Clemence Poesy (with the label's signature trench on her lap) took in Burberry's latest collection from the front row with actor and Burberry model Eddie Redmayne.
Advertisement
25 of 29 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Rihanna and Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney welcomed Rihanna (in a McCartney design) to help her celebrate her fall collection presentation in London.
Advertisement
26 of 29 Richard Young/startraksphoto

Jamie Hince and Kate Moss

The top model (in Stella McCartney) and husband Jamie Hince were on hand to toast to Stella McCartney's new collection.
Advertisement
27 of 29 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Hill, and Lana Del Rey

Actress Elizabeth Olsen and Lana Del Rey went backstage to congratulate Mulberry designer Emma Hill after the label's fashion show. The singer carried her new white "Del Rey" bag by Mulberry, which Hill designed with her in mind.
Advertisement
28 of 29 Wenn

Michelle Williams

Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams took a break from her press tour for My Week With Marilyn to enjoy the Mulberry fashion show in London.
Advertisement
29 of 29 Wenn

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo sat front row at many shows during London Fashion Week, including Mulberry, shown here.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!