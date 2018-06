stars in designers we love

1 of 11 iMaxTree; Tony DiMaio/StartraksPhoto

We can’t wait to see what our favorite designers like Jason Wu, Oscar de la Renta and Victoria Beckham send down the runways at New York Fashion Week-and we’re not the only ones! After the stars take in the collections from the best seats in the house, it's their turn to model the latest fashions from the top labels. See which stars have worked New York Fashion Week's hottest styles as we wait to see which designs will catch their eyes for fall.