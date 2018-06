1 of 8 Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Rihanna

Spotted all around N.Y.C. this week, Rihanna has been masterful at changing her outfits for each outing. At the Matthew Williamson show, she donned the oft-worn trend of sheer tops. From highly-exposing to demurely suggestive, women of all ages are trying the look. Click on to see who else is sporting this revealing trend.