Runway Looks We Love: Victoria Beckham

Designer: Victoria Beckham

Location: Cafe Rouge, 145 West 32nd Street

Notable guests: The Beckham brood (David, with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, all dressed up for the occasion)

What was it like: The kid-friendly vibe served as the perfect backdrop for a cool, confident, relaxed collection. The perfect way to start our Sunday morning.

Why we love this collection: With her family cheering her on from the front row, Victoria Beckham showed a mostly black and white collection inflected with artful details. There were oversize organza ruffles, delicate pleats, and chunky chains. An unexpected touch, given Beckham's penchant for solid colors, was the introduction of a bold, multi-color print on a pleated skirt and top. Boyish brogues and asymmetric pumps completed each look.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Victoria Beckham fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor