Runway Looks We Love: Versace

Catwalking/ Getty
Andrea Cheng
Feb 27, 2015 @ 8:05 pm

Designer: Versace

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

Notable guest: Leigh Lezark

What was it like: It was a red-hot show. Literally. The pexiglass runway, the giant Greek key symbol that served as the backdrop—everything—was basked in a pulsing red light that added an extra layer of sensuality to the show.

Why we love this collection: Yes, sex was still a driver (as per the Versace ethos), with scandalous cut-outs, sheer pieces, curve-hugging silhouettes, and thigh-high slits, but technology, or rather, the Internet served as the primary point of inspiration for fall/winter 2015. Evidence first pointed to the the show name, succinctly titled "#Greek" and then the crystal-embroidered hashtags and @ signs sprinkled into a mashup of cut out Versace letters, like some scrambled up code. Aside from the convoluted collages, there were minimalist monochromatic looks in top-to-toe red, yellow, or green—a surprising aesthetic for Versace.

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

Fall/Winter 2015
Versace

Fall/Winter 2015

Versace

