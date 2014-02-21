Runway Looks We Love: Versace

Designer: Versace

Location: Milan

What was it like: A golden metal gate adorned with the Versace crest opened and a group of models emerged onto the catwalk, strutting down the runway to a selection of upbeat and peppy tunes. Metallic ivy crept down from the ceiling, and several large trees were parsed throughout the room.

Why we love this collection: Inspired by the new icons of Versace, the collection veered slightly from that of seasons past, feeling more provocative and proud in a solid palette of mostly blues, reds, and black. Filled with tailored jackets and dresses adorned with gold buttons that were reminiscent of parade uniforms, the looks were strong and fit tight to the body. A sea of vibrantly hued fur coats, gold embroidered and embellished slinky silk gowns, and eye-catching accessories rounded out the strikingly sexy designs that seemed almost tailor-made for Donatella Versace's most recent muse, Lady Gaga, all finished off with the label's signature gold detailing.

Take a look at our top 13 favorite runway looks from the Versace fall/winter 2014 show.