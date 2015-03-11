Designer: Valentino

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Kate Mara, Olivia Palermo

What was it like: Valentino might go down as the buzziest show of all of Paris Fashion Week this season. If you haven't already heard, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprised their Zoolander roles as the ridiculously good-looking male models Derek Zoolander and Hansel (he's so hot right now) and closed the show with an unforgettable walk-off.

Why we love this collection: Zoolander frenzy aside, the clothes themselves were spectacular. The show started with a parade of graphic black-and-white pieces—some checked, some striped, and some a combination of both. And then came the fabulous patchwork fur coats, the exquisite lace creations (that boast couture-level craftsmanship), LBDs with rainbow-bright embroidery, tiers of frothy tulle, and heavenly diaphanous gowns. Toward the end, designers Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri laid a heavy hand in decoration, with bright mosaic-like threads and intricate metallic beadwork. Even the simplest black-and-white numbers were beautiful in their own right.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Valentino