Runway Looks We Love: Tory Burch

Designer: Tory Burch
Location: Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center
Notable Guests: Anna Kendrick, Jessica Hart, Karen Elson
What was it like: Inspired by armory collected by Burch's parents, the fall collection focused on "clean, strong silhouettes with bold embellishments."
Why we love this collection: From chunky knits and pleated leather to quilted satin and neoprene mesh, luxe textures ruled the runway. A close second were the standout prints—paisley, dragon, tapestry, abstract floral, and even a chic equestrian pattern were boldly incorporated throughout the collection. The cool mix of accessories included belts with chain details, lace-up heels and muffs. Our favorite accent was the not-so-subtle single chain earring peaking through the models' hair.
Take a look at our favorite runway looks from the Tory Burch fall/winter 2014 show.
— Violet Gaynor