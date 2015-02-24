Runway Looks We Love: Topshop Unique

Andrea Cheng
Feb 24, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Designer: Topshop Unique

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: London

Notable guests: Kendall Jenner, Cara DelevingneAlexa Chung

What was it like: Creative director Kate Phelan followed a natural progression from mild to wild, starting with sweet dandelion prints (reminiscent of the English countryside) and ending with girls' night out dresses embellished with ostrich plumes.

Why we love this collection: The collection was clearly catered to the effortlessly cool (look no further than the front row for some insight into the Topshop customer). The pieces struck a chord for their easy wearability, like the refined prints and the kicky colorful leather minis—especially when paired together. And maybe it's because of how harsh our winter was, but we were especially enamored with the fur-cuffed tweed jackets, the candy-colored fluffy toppers, the feathery dresses, and the plush parkas. Anything to stay warm, right?

