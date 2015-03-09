Designer: Stella McCartney

Location: Palais Garnier, Paris

Notable guests: Kanye West, Woody Harrelson, Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne

What was it like: Just when we have officially had just about enough of winter, Stella McCartney shows off a deliciously warm fall 2015 collection that makes us wish it was the start of winter all over again (well, almost....).

Why we love this collection: From cozy sweater dresses (which looked like they were slashed right in half, exposing one shoulder for a sexy twist on a traditional turtleneck), to long-haired, hand-embroidered synthetic coats, we no longer dread leaving the house sans our electric blankets, thanks to these ridiculously luxurious cold-weather wardrobe staples.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Stella McCartney