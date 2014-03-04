Runway Looks We Love: Stella McCartney

Designer: Stella McCartney

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Rihanna, Noomi Rapace, Clemence Poesy

What was it like: Held at famed opera house Palais Garnier, the opulent and old-world feel of the space contrasted with the joyful spirit present at McCartney's show. Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls led a dance party down the runway during the show's finale, rocking out to loudly cranked tunes.

Why we love this collection: McCartney chose a new embellishment for this collection—a gold-piped swirl, almost reminiscent of ribbon candy that adorned deftly tailored pieces. Whether made of zippers or colored rope, it was added onto coats, pants, and dresses with equal impact. The dynamic silhouettes and offbeat embroideries infused the urban and sporty collection with a handmade touch. Not one for crafty pieces? The designer also offered terrific pantsuits, sleek skirts, and more in neutrals, reds, greens, and blues. Speaking up for function and utility, the models wore clunky platforms, some printed with stars. No doubt about it, the movement of these pieces will add a certain energy and texture to any wardrobe.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2014 show.