Runway Looks We Love: Stella McCartney

Imaxtree
Kelsey Glein
Mar 04, 2014 @ 9:11 am

Designer: Stella McCartney

Location: Paris

Notable guests: RihannaNoomi RapaceClemence Poesy

What was it like: Held at famed opera house Palais Garnier, the opulent and old-world feel of the space contrasted with the joyful spirit present at McCartney's show. Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls led a dance party down the runway during the show's finale, rocking out to loudly cranked tunes.

Why we love this collection: McCartney chose a new embellishment for this collection—a gold-piped swirl, almost reminiscent of ribbon candy that adorned deftly tailored pieces. Whether made of zippers or colored rope, it was added onto coats, pants, and dresses with equal impact. The dynamic silhouettes and offbeat embroideries infused the urban and sporty collection with a handmade touch. Not one for crafty pieces? The designer also offered terrific pantsuits, sleek skirts, and more in neutrals, reds, greens, and blues. Speaking up for function and utility, the models wore clunky platforms, some printed with stars. No doubt about it, the movement of these pieces will add a certain energy and texture to any wardrobe.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2014 show.

1 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
2 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
3 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
4 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
5 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
6 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
7 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
8 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
9 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
10 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
11 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
12 of 12 Imaxtree

Stella McCartney

Runway Looks We Love

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!