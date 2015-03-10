Designer: Saint Laurent

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek

What was it like: Designer Hedi Slimane crafted an elaborate underground scene in which an industrial-like runway was mechanically cranked and elevated, allowing for better visibility and for a more dramatic effect.

Why we love this collection: The Saint Laurent girl for fall/winter 2015 was a rock ’n roll prom princess. Twee tulle frocks rendered in sweet polka dots or ballerina pink were instantly hardened by slick blazers or leather moto jackets, torn fishnets, chain necklaces, and killer boots. Some of it felt familiar, like the slim suit (very Saint Laurent of the past) or the punk aesthetic reminiscent of the '80s, yet the collection as a whole felt remarkably unfamiliar. Or maybe it was simply because it was unorthodox. Slimane pushed the edge with brooding charcoal-lined rims, skin-tight pieces, flashy patchwork fur, and scandalous cut-outs. Some may call it trashy, but perhaps it's trashy in the best way possible.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Saint Laurent