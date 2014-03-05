Runway Looks We Love: Saint Laurent

Designer: Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Kate Moss, Leigh Lezark, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Alex Turner, Miles Kane

What was it like: Upon arrival, gigantic gold bars were seen lying dormant on the runway. As the hauntingly beautiful notes of Clementine Creevy's "Had Ten Dollaz" resonated from the speakers, each one began to rise, revealing a spacious catwalk underneath.

Why we love this collection: Each look channeled a mixture of dark underworld glamour and calculated nonchalance, with moody, punky pieces re-packaged in sparkle. And there was a lot of sparkle, including high-shine coats, dazzling tops and mini dresses (beaded, sequined, lame-d, and more), and glittery accessories. Styled with capes (also in abundance), tights, and at times plaid, each look—or actually, each piece—was deemed highly wearable. It wouldn't also be a Saint Laurent show without a display of the label's impeccable tailoring. So, Slimane closed the show with two such instances, both topped with elegant bow ties: one with a glitter vest and the other caped.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Saint Laurent fall/winter 2014 show.

