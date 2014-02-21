Runway Looks We Love: Prada

Designer: Prada

Location: Milan

What was it like: An elevated platform runway that ran its course around rows of editors and even an extravagant orchestra pit, complete with a full wind- and string- ensemble that accompanied concert vocalist Barbara Sukowa.

Why we love this collection: What started off as quiet and subdued quickly escalated into a burst of beautiful Prada prints, wild color-pairings of reds, yellows and purples, and a strong line-up of covetable coats (shearling and all). From any other label, random patterns and color clashes could seem discordant, but under Miuccia Prada's watchful eye, the collection yielded streamlined looks with sleek silhouettes and tailored toppers.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Prada fall/winter 2014 show.

