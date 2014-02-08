Runway Looks We Love: Prabal Gurung

Designer: Prabal Gurung

Location: 360 West 33rd Street

What was it like: Located deep within the New York Post Office, the backdrop for the fall collection was a series of gongs hanging from the ceiling. The soundtrack included a moody cover of Stand By Me. The show was almost upstaged by an unknown streaker, who, to everyone's surprise, ran onto the runway in nothing except for a crown, an overcoat, loafers--and a G-string.

Why we love this collection: Gurung is known for creating ultra-covetable clothes for strong, fearless women (Zoe Saladana is his number one fan), and this season was no exception. The show opened with a chic offering of outerwear--from a winter white fur and suede jacket to a reversible mohair coat in fiery shades of red and orange. The super sexy shoes, an ongoing collaboration between Gurung and Casadei, were adorned with chain detail adding edge to each look. As for the evening wear, we can't wait to see who dons the show-stopping closing look, a chiffon gown embroidered with Swarovski crystals worn by Joan Smalls, this awards season.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Prabal Gurung fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor