Runway Looks We Love: Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Collection

Designer: Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Collection

Location: St. John's Center, 560 Washington Street

Notable Guests: Kim Basinger, Lauren Bush Lauren

What was it like: The fashion flock traded in their stilettos for snow boots and braved a major blizzard to get to Ralph Lauren's morning show. Once inside, guests warmed up in the winter white ballroom-like setting, complete with enormous crystal chandeliers.

Why we love this collection: For the first time, the designer showed his Polo collection right alongside his main collection. As Lauren expressed in his show notes, "I love the contrast of Polo's cool eclectic spirit with the luxury and modern glamour of Collection." From Polo, we saw a chic mix of layered looks, like dresses over leggings worn with blazers and scarves, topped off with sky-high hiking boots. From Ralph Lauren Collection, the look was all-out glamour, including a handful of gowns we'd love to see on the Oscar red carpet next month. After Lupita Nyong'o's buzzed-about red caped Ralph Lauren look from this year's Golden Globes, we were thrilled to see the designer offer a new take on this bold style for fall, this time re-imagined in dreamy gray silk.

Take a look at our favorite runway looks from the Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Collection fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor