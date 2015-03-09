Runways Looks We Love: Mugler

Catwalking/Getty Images
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 08, 2015 @ 8:30 pm

Designer: Mugler

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Street style stars like Elena Perminova, Miroslava Duma and Caroline Issa

What was it like: With models like Karlie Kloss (above, right) and Georgia May Jagger (above, left)  taking their turn on the runway in sleek, sharply-cut dresses, the Mugler show was a lesson in modern power dressing. The neutral lineup—black, navy, white, and pops of metallic—included unexpected embellishments like grommets and perforation.

Why we love this collection: Designer David Koma offered an array of cool-girl looks perfect for a night out.While some of the dresses revealed flashes of skin through high slits and strategically placed cutouts, there was a level of restraint that kept the collection from feeling too overtly sexy.

And we can't think of a more perfect way to finish off these looks than with Jennifer Fisher's cool-girl jewelry.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Mugler

1 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

2 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

3 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

4 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

5 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

6 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

7 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

8 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

9 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Mugler

