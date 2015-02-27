Designer: Moschino

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

Notable guests: M.I.A., Leigh Lezark

What was it like: Jeremy Scott's Moschino collection is one of the most highly anticipated of Milan Fashion Week. And for good reason—the man knows how to put on a show. Last season, his Barbie World of a collection became an instant viral sensation. For fall/winter 2015, Scott struck nostalgia with a whopping 64-look collection that encapsulated streetwear reminiscent of the '90s.

Why we love this collection: Models showed some serious ’tude as they marched out from a larger-than-life boombox backdrop, first in neon sleeping-bag puffers and quilted pieces, then in a five-person row of colorful sweater dresses, each treated to a Looney Tunes character, like Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, Sylvester the Cat, Bugs Bunny, and Foghorn Leghorn, dressed in Moschino chains and high-top sneaks. The cartoon theme carried on over to basketball jerseys and baseball shirts, before segueing into gilded patchwork denim, flashy chains, fluffy bear hoodies, sweatshirt skirt sets, and ending with graffiti-sprayed eveningwear. There's a lot to take in, but then again, we wouldn't have it any other way.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Moschino