Runway Looks We Love: Miu Miu

MCV Photo
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 11, 2015 @ 7:27 pm

Designer: Miu Miu

Location: Paris

What was it like: Color! Texture! Mixed Prints! Miucca Prada sure knows how to close out fashion month with a bang. Her fall collection featured a vibrant mash-up of bold hues, plush fabrics and prints galore. After hundreds of shows—from New York to Paris—this collection felt like an exclamation point at the end of a marathon month.

Why we love this collection: There was a youthful vibe to the clothes that felt cool in a quirky, slightly nerdy way. Judging by the eclectic, versatile young actresses sitting front row (Lea Seydoux, Odeya Rush, Brie Larson, and Imogen Poots), this collection is clearly made for the sort of woman who is fearless when it comes to fashion. She's not afraid to mix prints, wear oversize sunglasses, and finish off her look with shoulder-sweeping earrings.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Miu Miu

1 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
2 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

3 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
4 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
5 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
6 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
7 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
8 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
9 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
10 of 10 MCV Photo

Miu Miu

Fall/Winter 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!