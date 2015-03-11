Runway Looks We Love: Miu Miu

Designer: Miu Miu

Location: Paris

What was it like: Color! Texture! Mixed Prints! Miucca Prada sure knows how to close out fashion month with a bang. Her fall collection featured a vibrant mash-up of bold hues, plush fabrics and prints galore. After hundreds of shows—from New York to Paris—this collection felt like an exclamation point at the end of a marathon month.

Why we love this collection: There was a youthful vibe to the clothes that felt cool in a quirky, slightly nerdy way. Judging by the eclectic, versatile young actresses sitting front row (Lea Seydoux, Odeya Rush, Brie Larson, and Imogen Poots), this collection is clearly made for the sort of woman who is fearless when it comes to fashion. She's not afraid to mix prints, wear oversize sunglasses, and finish off her look with shoulder-sweeping earrings.

