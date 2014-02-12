Runway Looks We Love: Michael Kors

InStyle Staff
Feb 12, 2014 @ 1:12 pm

Designer: Michael Kors

Location: Spring Studios

Notable Guests: Blake Lively, Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne, Naya Rivera

What was it like: The theme for fall was Big city sensibility meets Big Sur ease.

Why we love this collection: From the effortlessly cool dresses to a slew of covetable coats, the fall collection delivered a luxe, wearable lineup we wanted to steal straight off the runway. The warm, neutral palette was offset by rich textures (cashmere, fur, and fringe played a major role), while hints of lace and sequins provided subtle shine. Adding to the relaxed vibe were the standout accessories: fringed clutches, slouchy boots, and low-slung belts.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Michael Kors fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor

1 of 12

Michael Kors

2 of 12

Michael Kors

3 of 12

Michael Kors

4 of 12

Michael Kors

5 of 12

Michael Kors

6 of 12

Michael Kors

7 of 12

Michael Kors

8 of 12

Michael Kors

9 of 12

Michael Kors

10 of 12

Michael Kors

11 of 12

Michael Kors

12 of 12

Michael Kors

