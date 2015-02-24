Designer: Mary Katrantzou

Location: London

What was it like: It sounds nearly impossible to build a peppy pink foam runway to show off your collection, then somehow create clothing so impactful that it supersedes your candy catwalk. But Mary Katrantzou did just that. From the vibrant hues to the mash-up of textures, everything about the Greek designer’s collection was a visual sensation.

Why we love this collection: Punchy pinks, yellows, oranges, and bright blues ruled, as did the detailing—starting with foam inserts that looks like they were sliced right off the runway itself and inserted into waistbands of skirts, to filaments of plastic that lined the paisley print duffle coats.PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Mary Katrantzou