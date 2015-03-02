Runway Looks We Love: Marni

MCV Photography
Andrea Cheng
Mar 02, 2015 @ 12:54 pm

Designer: Marni

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

What was it like: A notable high point of Milan Fashion Week—designer Consuelo Castiglioni's fall/winter 2015 collection ran from super clean "Jedi-like tunics" to sleek coats treated to furry sleeves or bold prints.

Why we love this collection: "Castiglioni stripped down her silhouette to bare lines, and in many cases highlighted the waist to a greater degree than is her norm," writes InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson in his review of the Marni collection. "The results were super-intriguing." And we couldn't agree more. Happily nestled between minimalism and maximalism, the collection was streamlined for the modern-day woman, or in her words, "a fierce wanderer," which was especially apparent in the determined layers, the aggressively cool python accessories, and the series of collected coats.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Marni

1 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

2 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

3 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

4 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

5 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

6 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

7 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

8 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

9 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

10 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

11 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Marni

