Designer: Marco de Vincenzo

Location: Milan

What was it like: Marco de Vincenzo is a master of rich fabrications and this season he combined his genius use of texture with a burst of rainbow bright colors. In fact, the designer described the collection as "Reality seen through rainbow lenses. Sharp lines and rhythmic movement."

Why we love this collection: The clothes have a hint of a '70s vibe but feel strongly rooted in the here and now. These are pieces that have the unique ability to turn classic styles like shirtdresses and structured coats into instant outfit makers. While the clothes took center stage, the oversize braided shoes managed to steal a bit of the spotlight with their striking 3D quality and rich color.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Marco de Vincenzo