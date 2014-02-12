Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs (the label will now be known as MBMJ)

Location: Pier 36, 299 South St

Notable guest: Solange Knowles, Alexa Chung

What was it like: A high-energy venue with runways carved out of blonde wood, shaped and formed to emulate a mock skateboard ramp.

Why we love this collection: Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley were brought on as creative director and head designer, respectively, to revive the contemporary diffusion line, and let's just say they really hit the 'Marc,' with a fall/winter 2014 collection that dabbled in BMX- and Japanese anime-inspired pieces. And while those elements definitely embody the characteristics of a fiercely independent Marc girl, there was also a sweet, girly side to the line, with tops knotted into giant bows and full ladylike tiered midis. But if there was anything that had us transfixed, it would be the heap of too-cool accessories, from "ninja" sneaks to obi belts to knee-high statement socks.

Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show.

