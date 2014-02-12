Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Imaxtree
Andrea Cheng
Feb 12, 2014 @ 7:23 am

Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs (the label will now be known as MBMJ)

Location: Pier 36, 299 South St

Notable guest: Solange Knowles, Alexa Chung

What was it like: A high-energy venue with runways carved out of blonde wood, shaped and formed to emulate a mock skateboard ramp.

Why we love this collection: Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley were brought on as creative director and head designer, respectively, to revive the contemporary diffusion line, and let's just say they really hit the 'Marc,' with a fall/winter 2014 collection that dabbled in BMX- and Japanese anime-inspired pieces. And while those elements definitely embody the characteristics of a fiercely independent Marc girl, there was also a sweet, girly side to the line, with tops knotted into giant bows and full ladylike tiered midis. But if there was anything that had us transfixed, it would be the heap of too-cool accessories, from "ninja" sneaks to obi belts to knee-high statement socks.

Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show.

1 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Black-and-red shirt, gray trousers with suspenders, black body suit, obi belt, and BMX boots
2 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Silver lame dress, red tee, body suit, and ninja sneakers
3 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

White-and-red Oxford, charcoal body suit, gray mini wrap skirt, gray trousers, obi belt, big bind satchel, and BMX boots
4 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Grady sweater, white Oxford black body suit, gray wrap-around trousers, obi belt, turn around satchel, and BMX boots
5 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Navy blazer, white body suit, printed jeans, obi belt, and ninja sneaker
6 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Black shirt, nude plastic skirt, white body suit, obi belt, and ninja pumps
7 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Black kimono coat, blue plaid crepe shirt, black body suit, blue plastic skirt, big bind satchel and shiny ninja pumps
8 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Black-and-whtie gingham cape, red plaid dress, black body suit, and ninja sneakers
9 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Green kimono suit, black shirt, black body suit, obi belt, and BMX boots
10 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Black kimono jacket, red tee, black culottes, skull scarf, obi belt, and BMX boots
11 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Blue dress, charcoal body suit, slip dress, schooly reflector, and ninja sneakers
12 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Blue motocross dress, red tee, black body suit, black wool pants, black rubber watch, and BMX boots
13 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Red Samurai cape, blue motocross print dress, blue long-sleeve tee, black body suit, black trousers, and BMX boots
14 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Chrome bow top, black body suit, black satin/tulle dress, black body suit, and shiny ninja flats
15 of 15 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Black-and-chrome bow top, gray oversized sweater, black body suit, chrome tulle skirt, and shiny ninja flats

