Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs

InStyle Staff
Feb 14, 2014 @ 12:05 pm

Designer: Marc Jacobs

Location: New York State Armory, 68 Lexington Avenue

What was it like: The dreamy, serene atmosphere, complete with a beautiful cloud installation by set designer Stefan Beckman and a mesmerizing spoken word soundtrack by Jessica Lange, was the perfect end to a long week of shows. In an unexpected casting choice, an almost unrecognizable Kendall Jenner made her New York Fashion Week Fall 2014 runway debut, wearing a sheer top and cropped pants.

Why we love this collection: From the model's pale, blunt-cut bobs and bleached brows to their wispy ruffled dresses and pastel low-heeled boots, the collection was dreamlike in every way. The accessories, including knit headbands, chain-strap bags, and cushiony sneakers added to the soft, subtle aesthetic.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs

