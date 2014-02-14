Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs

Designer: Marc Jacobs

Location: New York State Armory, 68 Lexington Avenue

What was it like: The dreamy, serene atmosphere, complete with a beautiful cloud installation by set designer Stefan Beckman and a mesmerizing spoken word soundtrack by Jessica Lange, was the perfect end to a long week of shows. In an unexpected casting choice, an almost unrecognizable Kendall Jenner made her New York Fashion Week Fall 2014 runway debut, wearing a sheer top and cropped pants.

Why we love this collection: From the model's pale, blunt-cut bobs and bleached brows to their wispy ruffled dresses and pastel low-heeled boots, the collection was dreamlike in every way. The accessories, including knit headbands, chain-strap bags, and cushiony sneakers added to the soft, subtle aesthetic.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show.

MORE:

• Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

• NYFW Trend Alert: Shearling

• Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary

— Violet Gaynor