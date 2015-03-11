Designer: Louis Vuitton

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Chloe Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Dianna Agron, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

What was it like: The show was held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the contemporary art museum that was unveiled last season. Connected to it were makeshift mirrored geometric domes that resembled futuristic pods, built with the intended purpose of housing the fall/winter 2015 collection. Inside felt very much like a spaceship's command center, with trios of flat screens displayed to live-stream each look from various camera angles.

Why we love this collection: For his third season at the helm of LV, designer Nicolas Ghesquière paid tribute to the heritage of the house with traditional LV luggage trunks as sturdy carryalls, but what stood out was his introduction to new silhouettes, new fabrics, and new pairings. He opened the show with LV-favorite Freja Beha Erichsen in a giant white fluffy fur-tastic coat followed by a couple other iterations, like the one above worn by Fernanda Hin Lin Ly whose shocking pink strands elicited a ton of Insta snaps. Ghesquière explored new grounds with meticulously tailored blazers unexpectedly paired with drawstring pants, LV-branded tees, lace minis, and glittery futuristic pieces. Last but not least, he closed (strong, we might add) with another LV fave Liya Kebede (above, right) in a sleek graphic LWD with pouffy sleeves.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Louis Vuitton