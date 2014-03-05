Runway Looks We Love: Louis Vuitton

Designer: Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton

Location: Cour Carree du Louvre, Paris

Notable guests: Kate Mara, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Gemma Arterton, Chloe Sevigny

What was it like: There was a stir of emotion and excitement among the crowd in anticipation of Ghesquière's debut collection for Louis Vuitton. It was clear that the designer felt it, too. On everyone's seat rested a lovely type-written note acknowledging the moment and saluting his predecessor Marc Jacobs: "Today is a new day. A big day. You are about to witness my first fashion show for Louis Vuitton. Words cannot express exactly how I am feeling at this moment...Above all, immense joy at being here, in the knowledge that my stylistic expression is at one with the Louis Vuitton philosophy." So it was poetically fitting when the metal blinds opened, letting in a flood of light that signified the start of the show and perhaps, symbolically, the start of a new LV era.

Why we love this collection: In the show notes, Ghesquière shared his quest for timelessness and a commitment to honoring the LV legacy. With his fall 2014 collection, he succeeded in both. With A-line silhouettes and pieces washed in sepia, there were vintage undertones that played on aesthetics from the '60s and '70s—yet, the looks were very 21st century. His use of leather specially made the line-up feel modern and fresh, from unexpected leather detailing to sexy leather bodices. And the accessories! Traditional LV luggage were reduced to mini trunk purses, Chelsea boots were splashed with the LV logo, and knotted strappy ankle boots were made wearable in assorted leathers.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2014 show.

