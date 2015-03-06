Runway Looks We Love: Lanvin

Designer: Lanvin

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jared Leto, Solange Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Catherine Deneuve

What was it like: From the first drumbeat to Diana Ross singing, acapella-style, the message of strength and loud intensity was, well, loud and clear. After last season's largely restrained collection of deconstructed classics, designer Alber Elbaz has done a complete 180 and cranked up the drama for fall/winter 2015.

Why we love this collection: It started off calmly enough with controlled numbers with contrast seams or leather accents that snaked their way up and around the bodice, but things escalated rather quickly. Coats and skirts were lined with layers of wild feathery fringe or shearling, long tapestry-like dresses were embroidered with rich threads, and baseball caps were loaded with embellishments. Accessories, too, played a major role in the production, from tasseled bib necklaces and earrings to stacked snakeskin boots.

