Runway Looks We Love: Lanvin

Designer: Alber Elbaz for Lanvin

Location: Paris

Notable guest: Rihanna

What was it like: All the elements that a Lanvin show encompasses: romantic and moody with a slight hint of edge. Oh, and a celebrity sighting thrown in the mix, with Rihanna sitting (surprisingly covered up, we might add) in the front row.

Why we love this collection: For fall 2014, Elbaz tapped into a rougher side, texture-wise, experimenting with wooly coats, seemingly unfinished blanket dusters, asymmetric sweater dresses, pleated leather numbers, fur-accented pieces (if not, all fur), and fringed evening dresses. Yet, Elbaz's unmistakeable fluid silhouettes still held a strong place in the collection, with slinky satin gowns that swished at every step.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Lanvin fall/winter 2014 show.

