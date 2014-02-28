Runway Looks We Love: Lanvin

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Feb 28, 2014 @ 11:08 am

Designer: Alber Elbaz for Lanvin

Location: Paris

Notable guest: Rihanna

What was it like: All the elements that a Lanvin show encompasses: romantic and moody with a slight hint of edge. Oh, and a celebrity sighting thrown in the mix, with Rihanna sitting (surprisingly covered up, we might add) in the front row.

Why we love this collection: For fall 2014, Elbaz tapped into a rougher side, texture-wise, experimenting with wooly coats, seemingly unfinished blanket dusters, asymmetric sweater dresses, pleated leather numbers, fur-accented pieces (if not, all fur), and fringed evening dresses. Yet, Elbaz's unmistakeable fluid silhouettes still held a strong place in the collection, with slinky satin gowns that swished at every step.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Lanvin fall/winter 2014 show.

1 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
2 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
3 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
4 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
5 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
6 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
7 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
8 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
9 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love
10 of 10

Lanvin

Runway Looks We Love

