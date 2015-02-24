Runway Looks We Love: J.W. Anderson

Designer: J.W. Anderson

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: London

Notable guests: Alexa Chung

What was it like: Once a maverick, always a maverick. Jonathan Anderson went up against pretty much every designer whose collection centered around 1970 (and its neighboring years) and instead opted to focus his on a different decade: the '80s.

Why we love this collection: Anderson's previous adamance for extreme proportions, architectural detailing, and eccentric minimalism was nowhere in sight for fall/winter 2015. Anderson played up maximalism with a delightful mash-up of fuzzy knits, shiny lamé threads, and sashaying fringe. But if you look hard enough—beyond the riot of colors, textures, and prints—the exaggerated boxy silhouettes in the leather coats and flirty peplum toppers were very much Anderson at the core.

