Runway Looks We Love: Jil Sander

Designer: Jil Sander

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

What was it like: The runway echoed the collection's aesthetic in the best way possible—stark minimalism with clean architectural lines.

Why we love this collection: This season marks Rodolfo Paglialunga's second collection for Jil Sander since he took the helm as creative director. And for fall/winter 2015, he really found his stride, with perfectly tailored looks that spoke to the modern-day woman. You won't find crazy avant-garde pieces here. Everything was remarkably wearable, from the smart fitted suits to the playfully striped sets. Perhaps that was the whole point—and that makes it smart in itself.

