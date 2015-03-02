Runway Looks We Love: Jil Sander

Catwalking/Getty Images, MCV Photography
Andrea Cheng
Mar 02, 2015 @ 7:44 am

Designer: Jil Sander

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

What was it like:  The runway echoed the collection's aesthetic in the best way possible—stark minimalism with clean architectural lines.

Why we love this collection: This season marks Rodolfo Paglialunga's second collection for Jil Sander since he took the helm as creative director. And for fall/winter 2015, he really found his stride, with perfectly tailored looks that spoke to the modern-day woman. You won't find crazy avant-garde pieces here. Everything was remarkably wearable, from the smart fitted suits to the playfully striped sets. Perhaps that was the whole point—and that makes it smart in itself.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Jil Sander

1 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
2 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

3 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
4 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
5 of 11 MCV Photography

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
6 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
7 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
8 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
9 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
10 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

Advertisement
11 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Jil Sander

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!