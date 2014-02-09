Runway Looks We Love: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Jamie Chung, Cara Santana, Coco Rocha

What was it like: The main theme of the collection revolved around "technology," and as such, the atmosphere relayed that message, with techno-like beats and a frills-free runway.

Why we love this collection: Herve Leger's trademark bandage dresses may have looked as though they had undergone a makeover this season, with feather detailing and neon accents, but Lubov Azria, chief creative officer of the brand, was quick to note that the fall 2014 collection doesn't stray far from the Herve Leger aesthetic, but rather lives as a "continuation."

And there's nothing more evolutionary than referencing the future. Azria cites technology as the source of her inspiration, emphasizing its role in design and fashion. "People don't realize technology plays such a huge part: the way we design, sketch something, scan it, and digitize it," she explains. "The clothes (for fall 2014) boast 3D jacquards and dimensional beading, and to make an even stronger statement, we made the girls look like avatars--just a little bit, with the hair extensions."

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Herve Leger fall/winter 2014 show.

