Runway Looks We Love: Gucci

Designer: Gucci

Location: Milan

Notable guests: Salma Hayek, Leigh Lezark

What was it like: After seasons of dark, ultra-glam runways, this one was markedly different. Set against a plain white backdrop with white floor tiling, the space felt clean and light, which played along with the tailored lines of Frida Giannini's fall/winter 2014 collection. As for the atmosphere, InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson called it "very '60s belle du jour—very optimistic, romantic, and less rock-and-roll."

Why we love this collection: Despite a widespread obsession with lengthened ladylike skirt hems, Giannini took a different route, digging into the Gucci archives for inspiration and delivering a line-up redolent of the sixties. Leather A-line dresses in saturated pastels styled with knee-high boots spoke to that mod effect. While there was definitely a more casual approach this season, like Gucci denims (!) for starters, the megawatt-embroidered bodice saved for the finale was anything but. To further that point, Gucci-esque glamour was sprinkled through, from luxe oversize shearling coats to leopard print sets.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Gucci fall/winter 2014 show.

