Runway Looks We Love: Givenchy

Designer: Givenchy

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Jessica Chastain, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Amanda Seyfried

What was it like: The space resembled that of an arcade, with vintage arcade games (like Pac Man) grouped together in clusters, and neon lights flashing every which way. But all that excitement was nothing compared to the intensive energy that ran throughout the course of the show. Thanks to the handiwork of the great Pat McGrath, each visage was bejeweled with gems that matched her ornate multi-ring septum hoop and ridiculously cool earrings that crept up the curve of the ear. Slick baby strands were swirled at the hairline and tresses were parted at the center and braided into two plaits. The effect? Very FKA Twigs-esque.

Why we love this collection: Designer Riccardo Tisci delivered an incredible hyper-intense show with pieces that were delightfully rich. Lush velvets were crushed and manipulated into corseted numbers, brocade fabrics made for sweeping flared skirts and luxe furs took the form of fox stoles and shrugs. Tisci brought back prints, too, but instead of fluttering butterflies from seasons past, they have evolved into regal peacock feathers.

