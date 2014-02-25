Runway Looks We Love: Giorgio Armani

Andrea Cheng
Feb 25, 2014 @ 9:07 am

Designer: Giorgio Armani

Location: Milan

What was it like: Incredibly color-coordinated. The tri-color palette of the fall/winter 2014 collection translated from the looks to the runway, with green-tinted light illuminating the pathway.

Why we love this collection: It was with his impressive sleight of hand that Giorgio Armani amassed a solid 59-look line-up that fell within the confines of a strict palette of grays, greens, and black (he did deviate once with a leopard-print look, but still). Though rigorous it may have been, color-wise, the looks carried a wide range, from smart suits (blazers, cropped trousers) to sporty styles (mesh sweatshirts, tuxedo-stripe sweats, and fingerless moto gloves) to evening wear (intricately beaded gowns and red carpet-worthy separates).

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Giorgio Armani fall/winter 2014 show.

