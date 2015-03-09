Designer: Giambattista Valli

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Olivia Palermo

What was it like: The 70s vibe seen on so many of the fall runways—from New York to Paris—was in full effect today at Giambattista Valli's fall show. There was a psychedelic quality to the clothes, with a mash-up of bold prints and eye-catching embellishments. Known for his intricate, 3D embroidery, Valli gave us sensory overload in the form of sequins, oversize ruffles, and floral appliqués (sometimes all at the same time).

Why we love this collection: Valli expertly mixed his bold prints and textures with cool, unexpected silhouettes. His pairing of skirts and dresses worn over long, lean, flared trousers felt fresh and flattering—the added bonus is the leg-elongating effect. There was a sweetness to the looks that was expertly offset by knee-high, lace up black boots that felt more naughty than nice.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Giambattista Valli