Runway Looks We Love: Fendi

Designer: Fendi

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

Notable guest: Leigh Lezark

What was it like: First it was the Karlito, then the adorable Buggies, and now it's the monogrammed pom-poms. Karl Lagerfeld, who is always remarkably attuned to what we want in the accessories realm, has done it again. He sent out delicious covetable patchwork carryalls and sleek clutches adorned with tropical birds and poms, and wedged booties treated to icy heels, pink fluff, and colorful stripes.

Why we love this collection: Accessories aside, it was all about outerwear. And if it wasn't outerwear, it was about outerwear characteristics embedded in the designs. Puffers lent themselves not only to gigantic oversize coats, but also to miniskirts and voluminous dresses. Shearling blanketed dresses, vests, and jackets. Furs accented sweeping coats and pant leg hemlines. Other cold-weather textiles, like leather, were cut into smock-like tanks and dresses, and layered over crisp white button-downs. In other words, this collection could probably weather pretty much anything.

