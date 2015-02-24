Runway Looks We Love: Erdem

Designer: Erdem

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: London

Notable guests: Dianna Agron, Alexa Chung, Florence Welch, Leigh Lezark, Laura Carmichael

What was it like: There's a reason Erdem Moralioglu's creations are red carpet regulars—his exquisite designs are beautiful in their handiwork and craftsmanship, yet there lies a dark undercurrent of edge and seduction that appeals to anyone who isn't comfortable settling for just pretty. Most recently named Womenswear Designer of the Year by the British Fashion Council, Moralioglu is riding high—and his fall/winter 2015 collection is proof of that.

Why we love this collection: Moralioglu points to several heroines as his muses for his fall collection, including Kim Novak in Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 film Vertigo, Claudia Cardinale in Luchino Visconti's 1965 movie Sandra, and Romy Schneider in Visconti's Boccaccio '70 from 1962. The result? Devastating beauty found in faded antique prints, incredible blooming dresses with frayed hems, painfully plain coats that segue into mesmerizing metallics, and unraveling 3D textural floral pieces. The verdict: It won't be long before we find these on the red carpet.

