Runway Looks We Love: Dries Van Noten

Catwalking/ Getty
Andrea Cheng
Mar 04, 2015 @ 5:37 pm

Designer: Dries Van Noten

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Jane Birkin, Kanye West

What was it like: The fall/winter 2015 collection spoke of strength, of female empowerment—a message that was largely conveyed through the music. Songs were stripped free of instruments or background noise, which left only the sound of female vocals (lyrics included:"I just want to be a woman" and "I'm all I want to be") and the rhythmic staccato tap of heels against the wooden runway.

Why we love this collection: Utilitarian pieces in the form of trenches, pants, and jumpsuits ran throughout the entire collection, but they were each treated to lavish finishes, like ultra-luxe jacquard fabrics, shaggy fur accents, sparkly sequin paillettes, and billowing cape-like skirts tied at the waist. The effect? Extraordinary.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Dries Van Noten

1 of 12 Catwalking/ Getty

Fall/Winter 2015

Dries Van Noten

